More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
North Dakota oil output jumps 4.4% in strong month
The state in November posted its highest oil production in nearly a year
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Access Vikings
Jefferson second-team All-Pro, misses top team by one vote
Justin Jefferson ranked second in the NFL with 1,616 receiving yards and fourth with 108 catches, but he fell one vote short of being a first-team All-Pro selection.
Vikings
NFL All-Pro selections and vote totals
The results of The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members:.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations back above 1,600 in Minnesota
Health officials remain hopeful that omicron wave won't produce as much severe COVID-19 and will peak quickly.