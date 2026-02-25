Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Estee Lauder’s Blaine operation, home base of Aveda brand, cutting 68 jobs

The company expanded a larger restructuring plan that includes job cuts in December.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 7:03PM
Aveda owner Estee Lauder is cutting 68 jobs in Blaine. (David Brewster/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Advertisement

Estee Lauder Cos., in the midst of a large restructuring, is laying off 68 employees at a Blaine distribution and warehouse facility.

The job cuts are permanent and expected to occur between April 14 and the end of June, the company said in a required filing with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Positions affected include warehouse and order processing associates, as well as other distribution jobs.

New York-based Estee Lauder owns dozens of beauty brands. It acquired the Aveda Corp. for $300 million in 1997.

Aveda was founded in Minneapolis in 1978 by the late Austrian-born hairstylist Horst Rechelbacher. Aveda is known for its plant-based hair and skin care products.

Aveda once included beauty products and a string of beauty schools. Many of the beauty institutes were independently owned. In 2019, Aveda sold its last remaining corporate-owned institutes but continued to make and distribute Aveda products from its Blaine facility.

In February 2024, Estee Lauder announced a two-year restructuring plan that included cutting 7,000 positions. In October, the company approved more cost-cutting actions.

Over the past 36 months, Estee Lauder’s share price has declined by more than 50%.

Advertisement

Estee Lauder’s fiscal year ends in June. As of June 30, 2025, it had annual revenue of $14.3 billion after sales declines in four of the past six years. At that point, it had 57,000 employees, down from 62,000 the year before.

In announcing its second quarter results on Feb. 5, Stephane De La Faverie, Estee Lauder’s CEO, said part of the restructuring plan included “aligning brands, regions and functions as one team with one culture.”

According to a Bloomberg story in January, Estee Lauder was working with an independent investment banking firm on a portfolio review that could lead to the sale of some brands.

Related Coverage

City of Blaine officials said they do not have any more details on the layoff.

“Workforce reductions are always difficult for the employees and families impacted,” the city said in a statement. “The city remains committed to supporting our local business community and will coordinate with our partners as appropriate to ensure affected workers are aware of available resources.”

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

See Moreicon

More from Business

See More

Business

Estee Lauder’s Blaine operation, home base of Aveda brand, cutting 68 jobs

card image
David Brewster/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The company expanded a larger restructuring plan that includes job cuts in December.

Real Estate

Minnesota’s most expensive house listing just dropped in price

card image

Business

Tennant stock plunges 25% after it discloses flawed software rollout

card image
Advertisement