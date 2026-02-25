Estee Lauder’s Blaine operation, home base of Aveda brand, cutting 68 jobs

Estee Lauder Cos., in the midst of a large restructuring, is laying off 68 employees at a Blaine distribution and warehouse facility.
The job cuts are permanent and expected to occur between April 14 and the end of June, the company said in a required filing with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Positions affected include warehouse and order processing associates, as well as other distribution jobs.
New York-based Estee Lauder owns dozens of beauty brands. It acquired the Aveda Corp. for $300 million in 1997.
Aveda was founded in Minneapolis in 1978 by the late Austrian-born hairstylist Horst Rechelbacher. Aveda is known for its plant-based hair and skin care products.
Aveda once included beauty products and a string of beauty schools. Many of the beauty institutes were independently owned. In 2019, Aveda sold its last remaining corporate-owned institutes but continued to make and distribute Aveda products from its Blaine facility.
In February 2024, Estee Lauder announced a two-year restructuring plan that included cutting 7,000 positions. In October, the company approved more cost-cutting actions.
Over the past 36 months, Estee Lauder’s share price has declined by more than 50%.