.As election season ramps up, polarized conversations — some becoming vitriolic — are showing up in workplaces.
Minnesotans are complaining about snide remarks and name calling at an array of jobs, from local banks to debt collection agencies, moving companies to orchestra halls.
As work conversations shift toward the presidential election, immigration, book bans and conspiracy theories, employment attorney Randi Winter’s phone starts ringing.
The calls are “more urgent when it’s a really involved confrontation that gets escalated between two employees or two groups of employees that have very different political views,” said Winter, who works at Spencer Fane.
The employers are looking for advice on policies that can tamp down the discourse without violating workers’ free-speech rights.
The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul is so concerned how the 2024 election is affecting its 480 workers, it is launching an internal-messaging campaign designed to help employees feel safer and supported amid the dicey political rhetoric.