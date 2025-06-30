Emergency peacetime order extended after storm devastates Bemidji area

Congested landfills and unprecedented debris from the storm that caused severe damage in Bemidji led to an extension of a peacetime emergency.
Gov. Tim Walz ordered the extension Monday after declaring the peacetime emergency Friday, a week after the storm left 27,000 homes and businesses without power. Winds up to 120 mph uprooted and downed thousands of trees that knocked out power lines.
It took a week to fully restore power to the area that will be cleaning up the mess for months.
“Beltrami County has run out of landfill space,” said Bob Jacobson, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Jacobson joined an emergency virtual meeting Monday with the Minnesota Executive Council composed of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general. AG Keith Ellison was not present, but Jacobson attended to provide a quick update and reasoning for the extension.
The meeting lasted five minutes and members unanimously approved the extension for 30 days to provide storm recovery assistance. The county and Bemidji extended local emergencies for 30 days as well.
“What we’re seeing is significant concerns about damage, landfills, demolition landfills and so forth to manage the volume of debris,” Jacobson said, adding that the state will begin initial damage assessments after July 4.
Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said in an interview Monday after the state’s extension was granted that the biggest obstacle in the aftermath of the storm is the cleanup.