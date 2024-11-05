ST. CLOUD – On Election Day, St. Cloud voters will be asked to make decisions on a new fire station and moving city elections to odd years, and — for those who live in Stearns County — how to fund a new county jail.
St. Cloud-area voters to decide on three ballot questions
Stearns County officials are planning to build a new $325 million justice center complex that includes a 270-bed jail, a judicial center with courtrooms, and a law enforcement center that houses the Sheriff’s Office. In the summer, Stearns County board members voted to move those facilities out of downtown.
The question before voters is how to fund that center. If voters approve the ballot question, the county will increase the countywide sales tax by three-eights of a cent for 30 years to fund the project. If they vote it down, the county can instead pay for the project with property taxes.
In St. Cloud, city officials are asking residents to approve raising property taxes to fund a new $43.5 million fire station on the city’s southwest side.
The new station would provide fire and emergency services to a fast-growing part of the city and improve response times across the entire city. It would also include a training center for first responders in St. Cloud and surrounding communities.
Lastly, St. Cloud voters are being asked if they want to amend the City Charter so that elections are held on odd years. Mayor Dave Kleis suggested the change to prevent the mayor and City Council seats from being overshadowed by state and national races.
