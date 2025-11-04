Election Day arrives as Minnesota chooses local leaders

Voters across Minnesota will cast ballots Tuesday in dozens of local elections, including high-profile contests for leaders of Minneapolis and St. Paul, and two special elections that will determine which party holds the power in the state Senate.
The Minneapolis races — for mayor and all 13 City Council seats — are a battle among competing factions of Democrats, and a microcosm of the party’s national divisions.
Minneapolis politics are split between relative moderates led by Mayor Jacob Frey and a more progressive wing that currently controls the city council, and is anchored by a growing faction of democratic socialists like Sen. Omar Fateh, a candidate for mayor. The election will determine not only whether Frey stays in office but also whether the progressive bloc holds the council.
In pitting the left against the far left, the Minneapolis election has been one front in a heated battle nationally between factions of the Democratic Party. A similar divide has characterized the New York City mayor’s race, and the outcome in Minneapolis is likely to be another data point as Democrats try to unite ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterm elections.
Two Democrats are also fighting for mayor of St. Paul. Mayor Melvin Carter, also pursuing a third term in office, faces a challenge from state Rep. Kaohly Her, a former staffer. The campaign has stayed more tame than in Minneapolis, with the debate focused more on leadership style than political differences.
Meanwhile, the outcomes of other contests across Minnesota will affect local issues, including growth and development, school funding and the balance of power at the Legislature.
The special Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans have control of that chamber at the Legislature.
A seat in the eastern Twin Cities suburbs opened when former DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell resigned after a jury found her guilty of burglary. Another in the rural areas west of the metro became vacant after 75-year-old Sen. Bruce Anderson, a Republican from Buffalo, died in July.