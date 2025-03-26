Brown: Elder millennials, brace for your colonoscopies

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Butts. Everybody’s got one. Form meets function in the powerhouse of our lean, mean sitting machine.
And yet, far too often, our butt does us dirty.
The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 107,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year, in addition to almost 47,000 diagnosed with rectal cancer. Colon cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. While rates have decreased in older adults because of early screening, they’ve increased among younger adults in recent years. With March being National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, now is a good time for a public reminder that doctors now recommend colon cancer screenings beginning at age 45.
You know, the age I just turned last year. The same age that the millennial generation turns this year. Colonoscopies now apply to contemporaries of Justin Timberlake. Indeed, “Rock Your Body” takes on a whole new meaning.
Our family nurse practitioner suggested a colonoscopy at my last physical. There were other options. Speaking as politely as possible, I could have performed my daily constitutional into a box before sending it to a lab.
Some of my relatives chose this option, including one who asked me to bring their box to the UPS shipping center in Hibbing, Minn. This happens to be located in a boutique gift store. There I stood in line holding the clearly marked Cologuard box alongside shoppers eyeing crystal babies and potpourri jars. I wanted to tell them that the box wasn’t mine, but I think that would have made it worse.