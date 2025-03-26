Brown: Elder millennials, brace for your colonoscopies

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 107,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year, in addition to almost 47,000 diagnosed with rectal cancer. Colon cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States. While rates have decreased in older adults because of early screening, they’ve increased among younger adults in recent years. With March being National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, now is a good time for a public reminder that doctors now recommend colon cancer screenings beginning at age 45.