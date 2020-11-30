More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Diplomacy is still the key to curbing Iran
Assassination of a top nuclear scientist may deal a setback to Biden's bid to rejoin nuke deal.
John M. Crisp
On worship restrictions, Supreme Court takes a Trumpian turn
Regarding attendance restrictions at religious services, Justice Neil Gorsuch's concurrence is jarringly sarcastic and indignant. So, Trump-like.
Cass R. Sunstein
Don't read too much into worship ruling
It simply means that restrictions must also be made on similar institutions.
Aaron Tang
Court sends decidedly centrist signals
A few of the major oral arguments held since Amy Coney Barrett took her seat show a desire to find compromises.
Opinion Exchange
Let's stop hoarding toilet paper, America
The COVID pandemic is stressful, but shortage fear can be flushed away.