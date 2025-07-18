Edina Grill closing in September after 25 years

After more than a quarter century at 50th and France, the Edina Grill is ending its run this fall.
The neighborhood cafe will close Sept. 18 as its lease ends, owner Stephanie Shimp wrote in a statement.
The space will be absorbed by neighboring jeweler R.F. Moeller, which is expanding, Shimp wrote.
Staff were informed earlier this year that the restaurant could close in 2025. They are being offered jobs at other restaurants in the parent company, Blue Plate Restaurant Group.
Shimp, along with David Burley, who died in a motorcycle crash earlier this year, founded a robust portfolio of neighborhood restaurants with modern menu items, starting with the Highland Grill in St. Paul in 1993. They added six more — Groveland Tap, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, 3 Squares, the Lowry and the Freehouse — over the years as well as the popular Blue Barn stand at the Minnesota State Fair.
“Edina Grill has been a fixture in the community since 1999, and we will continue to evaluate potentially new locations for an Edina location over the coming months,” Shimp wrote. “When we have news to share, we will do so.”
A “celebratory event” for the Edina Grill as it exists now will be coming.