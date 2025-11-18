A $20 million tunnel? Twin Cities suburbs look for ways to help pedestrians cross the road

France Avenue near Southdale in Edina was designed for cars: six lanes across, with a 40 mph speed limit.
But that easy access for drivers zipping in and out of the shopping district increasingly collides with the city’s hopes to build apartments in the area and make it friendlier to walkers and cyclists. And finding a fix is proving costly.
One solution, an estimated $20 million pedestrian tunnel across France between Gallagher Drive and 72nd Street, has won enthusiastic support from the City Council and some community members. But skeptics, including one council member, characterize the project as more of a “want” than a “need,” raising questions about spending so much to connect what are now two sites on tap for redevelopment.
“I think it’s probably premature, if necessary at all,” said Ron Anderson, a former member of the City Council.
Cities like Edina are thinking differently today about aging neighborhoods like Southdale than they did in the ‘60s and ‘70s. As those areas redevelop, they’re catering to residents who want to walk or bike places, in addition to drivers.
The discussion illustrates the challenges in retrofitting car-centric suburbs, whether they’re dealing with explosive growth on the fringes, like in Chaska, or planning redevelopment, like in Edina.
Built for cars
Bill Neuendorf, Edina’s economic development manager, recalls watching pedestrians try to cross from offices on the west side of France to restaurants on the east before the city improved crosswalks.
“They would go one lane at a time, crossing France Avenue like the like the old video game of Frogger — standing in the middle of eight lanes of traffic, trying to get soup and a sandwich," he said. Other times, they’d drive the short distance, causing congestion.