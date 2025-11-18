A $20 million tunnel? Twin Cities suburbs look for ways to help pedestrians cross the road

Underpasses, or wide tunnels, can be an expensive solution to problems like this, but they can encourage people to walk or bike instead of driving by removing the potential for conflict between pedestrians, cyclists and cars. They are often better-suited for seamless bike and walking experiences than overpasses, another option Edina studied, because of the long ramps and high clearances required for such bridges, said Kyle Shelton, the director of the University of Minnesota Center for Transportation Studies.