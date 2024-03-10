Top-seeded Edina edged state tournament newcomer and second-seeded Chanhassen 2-1 in the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament championship game Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The victory is No. 14 all-time for Edina/Edina East. A pair of teams with 25 victories battled to win the all-important 26th victory of the season

The blade of Chanhassen senior Tyler Smith's stick redirected a puck shot by Ben Curtis for the game's opening goal scored at 10:10 of period two. The Storm kept the pressure, outshooting Edina 14-5 for the period. Senior forward and Mr. Hockey award finalist Gavin Uhlenkamp produced nine shots on goal through the game's first 34 minutes — most among skaters for either team.

The pressure Edina experienced was akin to Rochester Century/John Marshall's undoing in the quarterfinals. Co-head coach Matt Erredge complimented Chanhassen (25-6) as a relentless, hungry team. But the Storm only managed one goal despite dominating the second period.

Grand Rapids coach Grant Clafton had a similar view of Edina (26-4-1) after the Hornets' semifinal victory Friday.

"The make their own breaks," Clafton said. "They work for what they get and you can't take that away from them."

Sure enough, Edina's "Robbie and Bobby" show scored the next two goals. Junior defenseman Robbie Hoch's shot from the point beat goaltender Kam Hendrickson clean at 3:12 of period three. Tie game.

The Hornets took a 2-1 lead as senior forward Cowan scored on the power play at 10:05 of the third period.

Little was revealed in the first period of mild action. Chanhassen's Andy Earl had the best scoring chance for either team. But his shot toward Edina senior goalie Joe Bertram when the goalie had his back turned didn't bounce how Earl had intended.