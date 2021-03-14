The three high-kick dance teams that won state championships Saturday at Edina High School were the same three high school programs that won in the jazz competition the day before.

Eastview won the Class 3A high-kick championship, Sartell took the 2A title and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd won in Class 1A. The victories further established each program as something of a dynasty.

Sartell's championship was its fifth consecutive high-kick title. Lac qui Parle Valley won the high kick and jazz competitions for the third consecutive year.

For Eastview, both teams defended state titles won in 2020, making it the fifth time since 2014 that Eastview has won the jazz and high-kick state titles in the same year. The Apple Valley school has won 13 high-kick championships and six jazz titles since 2000.

In the 3A tournament Saturday, Wayzata placed second and Brainerd finished third, followed by Chaska, Lakeville North and Eden Prairie.

In Class 2A, Austin placed second and Faribault took third, followed by Mound Westonka, Benilde-St. Margaret's and St. Cloud Cathedral.

In Class 1A,Yellow Medicine East finished second and Bagley placed third, followed by Cannon Falls, Holy Family Catholic and Lake City.

With teams performing just once this year instead of having a select final round, the Minnesota State High School League recognized the top six finishers as medal winners.