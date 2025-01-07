500 Duluth city workers reach union contract, averting strike

The union sought an 8% labor market adjustment to its three-year contract, equal to what police and fire departments have received in recent years. It’s on the low end of what data has shown is needed to catch up, union officials have said. At a news conference in December, union co-chair Shawn Eastman said that shortly after last year’s election, then Mayor-elect Roger Reinert promised workers he would fight for competitive wages based on such market analysis.