Duluth OKs rezoning for 60-unit condo development in Woodland

Duluth-based Titanium Partners proposes a two-building project that requires a zoning change to residential-planned from residential-traditional. Neighbors of the Hartley Park-area development wrote letters to the city both in opposition and support. Some worried it doesn’t fit the character of the forested neighborhood, and others encouraged it because they believe it would ease the city’s chronic housing shortage. A petition opposing the project has been signed by more than 1,400.