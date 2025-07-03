Got big plans in Duluth this week? Who doesn’t?

DULUTH – Fresh from the runner’s high of Grandma’s Marathon weekend, when thousands of athletes and their posses descended on this city, an upcoming week of high-draw events is expected to bring thousands more.
Here is what’s ahead in this “pretty little city built on a hillside,” as the once-local band Trampled By Turtles, who play Saturday at Bayfront Festival Park, call it in their song “Winners.”
Busiest Bayfront
Much of the action is centered at Bayfront Festival Park, the basin-shaped harbor-side venue where it’s not uncommon for a ship to pass behind the stage midconcert — an occurrence so Duluth-y that it feels like a caricature.
Hairball, which covers the songs and theatrics of arena rockers like AC/DC, Journey, KISS and more, annually plays on the eve of July 4 and regularly brings one of the biggest crowds to the park. Fourth Fest, on Friday, includes bounce houses, live music, and acrobatic skydivers before the main event: a fireworks display over the water.
Duluth-bred Trampled By Turtles returns for its yearly concert here on July 5. Expect to weep when the night starts to fall and singer-songwriter Dave Simonett starts waxing poetic about his former hometown.
All told, up to 27,000 people could pass through the park during that three-day span, according to Duluth Entertainment Convention Center spokeswoman Lucie Amundsen.
Meanwhile, high above
The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are the main event of the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo July 5-6 at the Duluth International Airport. Canadian Forces Snowbirds are also in the lineup, which performed a free demo over the harbor last summer for the first time in more than a decade.
Also: parachutists and other performance pilots.