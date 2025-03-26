Duluth mayor pushes downtown living

Duluthians will probably see a property tax increase next year. The city faces an 18% increase in 2025 and 8% in 2026 if nothing is done, Reinert said. While he doesn’t expect to propose a budget that reflects such spikes, he warned that state and federal aid is uncertain. The city has already lost $1.5 million in federal funds for its water-treatment plant and Aerial Lift Bridge projects and the state has projected a $6 billion future deficit.