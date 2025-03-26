Duluth mayor pushes downtown living

DULUTH – Duluth must embrace downtown as a residential hub if it’s going to solve some of its biggest problems, Mayor Roger Reinert said in his second state of the city address.
But the promise of downtown’s post-pandemic revitalization can only be realized when it’s cleaned up and people feel safe there, he said.
With housing downtown expected to help meet workforce needs and a 90,000-resident population goal, “we can’t afford for downtown property values to fall off a cliff,” Reinert told a crowd at at Ordean East Middle School on Tuesday night, where he touched on some of his administration’s controversies, warned of coming property tax increases and called out online bullying in a wide-ranging address.
Reinert didn’t characterize the state of Duluth, but did say that amid federal and state funding uncertainty, the coming year will be a chance for the city to provide stability “in a historic time of disruption.”
“No matter what happens at the national level, what we build together as a community is what truly shapes our daily lives,” he said.
Some speech takeaways:
On downtown Duluth
Reinert said not enough progress has been made downtown, with graffiti, litter, property damage and “behaviors,” some that moved from parking ramps to the skywalk.
To that end, the city has ramped-up police and outreach presence and a skywalk study is underway. A bright spot is two apartment projects under construction expected to add 500 residents to the neighborhood.