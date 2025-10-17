New York developer loses control of $50M lakeside apartment complex in Duluth

A New York developer, who also is embroiled in controversy over developing the old Central High School site in Duluth, has lost control of an apartment building he bought just three years ago for $50 million.
Lazar “Luzy” Ostreicher twice sought bankruptcy protection for Endi Plaza to avoid being forced into receivership by its primary lender, Fannie Mae.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge last week dismissed Endi’s latest Chapter 11 filing, ruling that it was made in “bad faith.”
That means the Endi apartments — a prime property overlooking Lake Superior on Duluth’s London Road — will return to a receivership ordered in June by a state judge.
In a receivership, a court-appointed third party manages a repossessed property until it is sold.
Neither Ostreicher, of Monsey, N.Y., nor two attorneys for Endi responded to requests for comment.
Ostreicher bought the Endi apartment and retail complex in 2022 before undertaking a separate $500 million hillside residential development in Duluth called Incline Village on the former high school site.
Incline Village would have ultimately created 1,200 housing units on 53 acres.