Duluth drive-by shooter tied to death of teen sentenced to 30 years

The Aug. 2, 2023, shooting was born of a beef between two rival groups who planned to meet in the 2500 block of W. 2nd Street to box. But Bangoura and Williams-Gillard never got out of the car. They started shooting when the other men approached, one taking a swing through the window at Bangoura, then drove away shooting. Allen died on the sidewalk; Reinolt-Nemec went to a local hospital.