Duluth

Duluth airport generated more than $200 million in 2024

A University of Minnesota Duluth analysis found that its economic output surpassed $1.2 billion.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 7:31PM
The Duluth International Airport had a great start to its year before air travel was all but halted by the global pandemic.
The Duluth International Airport (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH — A study of the Duluth International Airport’s economic impact on the region shows it directly supported more than 3,000 jobs and contributed more than $208 million to the state’s economy last year.

Its indirect impact drove those numbers even higher.

The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research conducted the study, released this week with a media event at the Cirrus Innovation Center.

The study comes as the airport authority seeks millions in federal and state funds for a new air traffic control tower, hangar and taxiway, planning to spend nearly $150 million on projects over the next five years.

Every airport job creates jobs in supporting industries, said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority.

“It’s the collective power of businesses who comprise our aviation sector that [is] a true economic driver,” he said.

Major tenant Cirrus, headquartered in Duluth, delivered more than 700 aircraft in 2024 between its SR series and Vision Jet, said Patrick Waddick, the company’s president of innovation and operations.

“When Cirrus grows, our partners grow, our community grows,” he said.

The study evaluated the airport’s management, tenants, capital investments and visitor spending via commercial and general aviation. The Duluth airport is the second busiest commercial hub in the state. Its tenants include the 148th Fighter Wing, Monaco Air and Lake Superior College.

about the writer

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Economy

More than 600 Iron Range steelworkers out of work as auto industry cuts orders because of tariffs

Pellet load-out bins stand at the back of the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant, operated by Cliff's Natural Resources Inc., in Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. Taconite is a sedimentary rock containing low-grade iron ore, which is eventually processed into small pellets that contain approximately 65 percent iron. Photographer: Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest iron ore operator in Minnesota, is idling operations in Hibbing and Virginia.

Duluth

Duluth airport generated more than $200 million in 2024

The Duluth International Airport had a great start to its year before air travel was all but halted by the global pandemic.

Weather

Today is the first day of spring. Here's what it looked like across Minnesota.

card image