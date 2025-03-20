Duluth airport generated more than $200 million in 2024

DULUTH — A study of the Duluth International Airport’s economic impact on the region shows it directly supported more than 3,000 jobs and contributed more than $208 million to the state’s economy last year.
Its indirect impact drove those numbers even higher.
The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research conducted the study, released this week with a media event at the Cirrus Innovation Center.
The study comes as the airport authority seeks millions in federal and state funds for a new air traffic control tower, hangar and taxiway, planning to spend nearly $150 million on projects over the next five years.
Every airport job creates jobs in supporting industries, said Tom Werner, executive director of the Duluth Airport Authority.
“It’s the collective power of businesses who comprise our aviation sector that [is] a true economic driver,” he said.
Major tenant Cirrus, headquartered in Duluth, delivered more than 700 aircraft in 2024 between its SR series and Vision Jet, said Patrick Waddick, the company’s president of innovation and operations.
“When Cirrus grows, our partners grow, our community grows,” he said.