Drivers pulling over on the freeway to watch fireworks? Not legal or safe, State Patrol says

Drive column reader Nate was moving right along on Interstate 35W as he and his wife headed home after catching a movie in Roseville a week ago Saturday night, until they hit an instant traffic jam in downtown Minneapolis.
“We saw everything snarl up and thought, ‘What’s going on?’ ” he told the Drive. “It slowed up so fast. We thought maybe there was an accident.”
But as Nate approached the bridge spanning the Mississippi River, he discovered the reason everything had come to an abrupt stop: Scores of motorists were standing on the shoulders on both side of the bridge, kids at their side, to watch and film the Aquatennial fireworks over downtown.
“This seemed like a good place high up to get a good view,” surmised Nate, who didn’t want his last name used but goes by Rockguy101 on the social media platform Reddit.
Then he had a second thought: “Somebody is going to get killed. It only takes one person to hit a car and somebody could get pinned or thrown into the river. It’s stupid.”
That prospect didn’t deter one couple who seemingly wanted an unobstructed vantage point to catch the pyrotechnics, and posted a video on social media.