Downtown Duluth homeless encampment removed early Wednesday

DULUTH — The tents and tarps that had made up a summer-long downtown encampment were gone Wednesday morning, with nearly a dozen police officers circling the emptied lawn. City workers unrolled a temporary green fence at the perimeter, and police cars blocked the entrance to Priley Circle.
Some people who had been living in the space, along with street advocates, stood on the sidewalk of West First Street alongside their pillows, bags and shoes, while others stuffed belongings into the back of vehicles.
“I have no idea where I’m going,” said Toni Kelsey, as she pushed bags into the back end of a car.
The evacuation of the public encampment, which started as the site of a pro-Palestine protest and later drew unhoused members of the community, has been looming for those living in the highly-visible spot at Duluth’s civic center. Last week, they were notified by red placards that they had a week to voluntarily leave. On Tuesday, police officers and members of the fire department stopped by in the morning, dropped off bags and left behind a truck for collecting garbage.
It was cleared Wednesday.
“Early this morning, due to ongoing public health and safety concerns, the City of Duluth’s Life Safety Team and members of the Duluth Police Department assisted with the removal of the remaining encampments at Priley Circle,” the police department said in a news release.