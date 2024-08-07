Downtown Duluth homeless encampment removed early Wednesday

The evacuation of the public encampment, which started as the site of a pro-Palestine protest and later drew unhoused members of the community, has been looming for those living in the highly-visible spot at Duluth’s civic center. Last week, they were notified by red placards that they had a week to voluntarily leave. On Tuesday, police officers and members of the fire department stopped by in the morning, dropped off bags and left behind a truck for collecting garbage.