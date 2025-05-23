Douglas: Minnesota’s drought eases, at least for now

Three months ago nearly 70% of Minnesota was stuck in moderate to severe drought. Today? It’s 18.3% of the state, from near Wheaton and Fergus Falls to Walker and Bemidji. In spite of recent deluges over central and southern counties, 80% of Minnesota is still too dry, although soil moisture is adequate in the metro area. Drought has faded, but there are no guarantees we won’t be back in drought by late summer, which is trending drier over time.