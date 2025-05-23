Douglas: Minnesota’s drought eases, at least for now

“Past performance is not an indicator of future returns.” It says so right here on my 401(k). My translation: Don’t get too comfortable. What works in finance rings true with our weather.
Three months ago nearly 70% of Minnesota was stuck in moderate to severe drought. Today? It’s 18.3% of the state, from near Wheaton and Fergus Falls to Walker and Bemidji. In spite of recent deluges over central and southern counties, 80% of Minnesota is still too dry, although soil moisture is adequate in the metro area. Drought has faded, but there are no guarantees we won’t be back in drought by late summer, which is trending drier over time.
All that aside, a beautiful Memorial Day weekend is shaping up. A little on the cool side (60s) but plenty of sunshine (especially morning and midday hours) and light winds (for a change of pace).
Enjoy this comfortable spell because models show 70s late next week and 80s as we sail into June.
Feeling energized by all this daylight? Fifteen hours and 11 minutes of daylight tomorrow! Oh yeah.