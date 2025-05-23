Weather

Douglas: Minnesota’s drought eases, at least for now

Enjoy this comfortable spell because models show 70s late next week and 80s as we sail into June.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 10:38PM

“Past performance is not an indicator of future returns.” It says so right here on my 401(k). My translation: Don’t get too comfortable. What works in finance rings true with our weather.

Three months ago nearly 70% of Minnesota was stuck in moderate to severe drought. Today? It’s 18.3% of the state, from near Wheaton and Fergus Falls to Walker and Bemidji. In spite of recent deluges over central and southern counties, 80% of Minnesota is still too dry, although soil moisture is adequate in the metro area. Drought has faded, but there are no guarantees we won’t be back in drought by late summer, which is trending drier over time.

All that aside, a beautiful Memorial Day weekend is shaping up. A little on the cool side (60s) but plenty of sunshine (especially morning and midday hours) and light winds (for a change of pace).

Enjoy this comfortable spell because models show 70s late next week and 80s as we sail into June.

Feeling energized by all this daylight? Fifteen hours and 11 minutes of daylight tomorrow! Oh yeah.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Minnesota’s drought eases, at least for now

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Enjoy this comfortable spell because models show 70s late next week and 80s as we sail into June.

Weather

Douglas: No weather to complain about anytime soon

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: A comfortable dry streak on tap

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas