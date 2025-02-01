Some of the same people who have lost confidence in doctors and scientists are happy to take advice from a rodent. Not sure if Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, but six more weeks of winter at this latitude seems inevitable.
Douglas: Cold is coming, with minor snowfalls adding up
An inch of snow Monday, with more Wednesday
According to NOAA, “Phil” has a 35% accuracy rate over the last 20+ years. In New York, Staten Island’s “Chuck” has an impressive 85% track record. Place your bets.
A few headlines: We are sliding into a snowier pattern. No whoppers, but a few inches here and there may add up over the next 1-2 weeks. February will be snowier than January, which won’t be hard to do. After teasing us with low 50s Thursday, winter will treat us to single digits and subzero nights as we push into mid-February. Not as cold as two weeks ago, but cold enough.
An inch of snow may fall Monday, another icy 1 to 2 inches Wednesday; maybe plowable snow Saturday? Yes please. We need the moisture, and snow lovers are due for a break.
Darkness is lifting. By Feb. 28 we will see 2 hours, 21 minutes more daylight than Dec. 21.
An inch of snow Monday, with more Wednesday