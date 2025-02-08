Weather

Douglas: Bitterly cold, with a bit more snow possible on Monday

We’ll have subzero nights, but no major storms

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 8, 2025 at 7:48PM

2025 is scrambling my brain. Last month the Florida Panhandle picked up more snow than much of Minnesota did. I didn’t have that on my bingo card. According to Axios, before Saturday’s “storm,” MSP experienced only seven days this winter with at least 2 inches of snow on the ground.

La Ninas tend to be colder and snowier for Minnesota, but every La Niña cooling phase of the Pacific is different.

I still think we’re heading into a snowier pattern overall, and the snow that did fall Saturday won’t be melting anytime soon. Weather models show mostly single digits and teens for highs over the next two weeks, with a run of subzero nights early this week. When a dome of arctic air is stuck over Minnesota the main storm track gets pushed south of Minnesota. It’s harder to get significant snow.

A little snow is possible late Monday and again Wednesday from a big storm tracking to our south. No sign of an early spring this year.

We got just enough snow in many spots to temporarily appease winter weather lovers. Enjoy the fluff!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

