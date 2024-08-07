Trump goes after Tim Walz’s response to COVID-19 demonstrations with evidence-free claim

Donald Trump welcomed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the presidential race by attempting to portray him as weak and ineffective, as he floated an unverified version of a phone call between him and Walz during the early days of COVID-driven political unrest in the state.
Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Trump gave his account of a phone call with Walz in April 2020 as demonstrators protested outside the governor’s home. Weeks earlier, Walz had enacted a stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On April 17, 2020, hundreds of people protested outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul to oppose the stay-at-home mandate. The protest coincided with Trump tweeting in support of protests across the U.S., writing in all caps, “LIBERATE MINNESOTA.”
Trump on Wednesday characterized the protesters simply as people who were “waving an American flag,” but Walz has said some were carrying guns.
In the Fox interview, Trump said he helped disperse the demonstration, and characterized the phone call as Walz requesting help to quell the protest.
“He called me and he was very concerned, very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control,” Trump said on Wednesday. “They only had one guard, I guess it was at the mansion or at his house in some form. And he called me and I said, ‘What do you want me to do about it?’ I was in the White House.”