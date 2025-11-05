Opinion | The correct headline: Weak Target leadership results in mass layoffs

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Target Corp., a cornerstone employer in downtown Minneapolis, eliminated 1,800 positions companywide last week, including 815 employees who were laid off in the Twin Cities. It was another blow to an already abysmal job market and to ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown.
As a partial Minnesotan, I’ve always shared in the state’s pride for our homegrown corporation. My first summer job as a teenager was a cashier at a Target close enough to bike to. I had a cute co-worker boyfriend and was told I had “the gift of gab” with customers in my collared red top and khaki skirt. In my 20s, I freelanced in the photo studio, meticulously preparing products for e-commerce and in the prop house, a funhouse warehouse for stylists to pull products to create interior settings. We watched Target grow from a few local stores into a national brand.
Target stayed affordable and convenient but stood out for its “cool factor,” stocking brands with cachet and collaborating with designers like the Jungalow, Anna Sui, Marimekko, Jason Wu and Phillip Lim to achieve high-low style. With upper-echelon brand label types in New York and Los Angeles, my response of “It’s from Target!” following compliments on my wardrobe puffed up my sense that the retailer offered a discerning eye in any situation that contributed to style, and that there was extra credit for not needing to spend too much to achieve it.
In addition to affordability and accessible design, Target pride was about culture and values. The company’s inclusivity, community-mindedness and ease in shaking off trolls who didn’t like rainbow merch in June kept us supportive.
Loyal Target shoppers shared the inside joke of the “just one thing” experience: walking in for toothpaste and leaving with a full cart, and not regretting a single purchase. We felt good spending money there because we believed it was one of the good ones. Of all corporations, we believed Target had soul. Our full carts mirrored our values.
After George Floyd’s murder, CEO Brian Cornell pledged to do more for Black Americans. He promised to increase Black employee representation by 20%, spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses and support Black-led startups through Target Accelerators. By 2021, comparable sales had grown 12.7% on top of record 2020 growth, and the company’s market value hit $129 billion. Target was thriving by leading with values.