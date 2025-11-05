Opinion | The correct headline: Weak Target leadership results in mass layoffs

Target stayed affordable and convenient but stood out for its “cool factor,” stocking brands with cachet and collaborating with designers like the Jungalow, Anna Sui, Marimekko, Jason Wu and Phillip Lim to achieve high-low style. With upper-echelon brand label types in New York and Los Angeles, my response of “It’s from Target!” following compliments on my wardrobe puffed up my sense that the retailer offered a discerning eye in any situation that contributed to style, and that there was extra credit for not needing to spend too much to achieve it.