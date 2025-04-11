Twins

Twins-Tigers series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Detroit has won seven of its past nine games.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 11, 2025 at 5:27PM
The Twins are back home after losing three of four in Kansas City. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins open a three-game series against the Tigers tonight at Target Field. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Starting pitcher Pablo López was officially placed on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to April 9) because of a right hamstring strain.

David Festa was called up to start in López’s place. Festa has made two starts for the Saints this season.

TWIN VS. TIGERS

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m., Apple TV+: RHP Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Jackson Jobe (0-0, 5.00 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 14.73)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59)

DETROIT UPDATE

The Tigers (7-5) have won seven of their past nine games after opening the season with three consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers were idle on Thursday after losing to the New York Yankees, 4-3, in Detroit on Wednesday. The loss ended a five-game winning streak. The Tigers won the first two games of the series from the Yankees, 6-2, and 5-0. The Tigers have won three series in a row for the first time since 1997. ... The Tigers are 3-0 against A.L. Central teams after sweeping the Chicago White Sox April 4-6 in Detroit. ... Jobe will be facing the Twins for the first time in his major-league start. Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2021 June Amateur Draft. He has allowed five earned runs in nine innings in his first two starts this season. He was ranked No. 7 on ESPN’s preseason top-100 prospect rankings. ... The Tigers placed former Twins OF Manuel Margot (left knee inflammation) and C Jake Rogers (left oblique tightness) on the injured list on Tuesday. 2B Gleybar Torres (left oblique strain) could be activated as early as this weekend. Torres was placed on the injured list on March 31 after going 3-for-7 in the Tigers’ first two games of the season.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (4-9) open a six-game homestand after losing three of four games in Kansas City. Two of the three losses were by one run and the other was by two runs. ... The Twins are 2-7 in day games this season after the 3-2 loss to the Royals on Thursday. They are 2-2 in night games. ... The Twins were 7-6 against the Tigers last season, going 3-3 at Target Field. The A.L. Central rivals didn’t meet after July 28. ... Festa was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts for the Triple-A Saints. Festa spent the final three months of last season with the Twins. He was 2-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 14 appearances for the Twins. He struck out 77 in 64⅓ innings. ... 3B Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain) isn’t expected to be activated until next month. ... IF Brooks Lee (lower back tightness) is on an rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints and could be activated in the next week. ... RHP Brock Stewart (left hamstring strain) is expected to be sidelined until May.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

