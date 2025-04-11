Twins-Tigers series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59)
The Tigers (7-5) have won seven of their past nine games after opening the season with three consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers were idle on Thursday after losing to the New York Yankees, 4-3, in Detroit on Wednesday. The loss ended a five-game winning streak. The Tigers won the first two games of the series from the Yankees, 6-2, and 5-0. The Tigers have won three series in a row for the first time since 1997. ... The Tigers are 3-0 against A.L. Central teams after sweeping the Chicago White Sox April 4-6 in Detroit. ... Jobe will be facing the Twins for the first time in his major-league start. Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2021 June Amateur Draft. He has allowed five earned runs in nine innings in his first two starts this season. He was ranked No. 7 on ESPN’s preseason top-100 prospect rankings. ... The Tigers placed former Twins OF Manuel Margot (left knee inflammation) and C Jake Rogers (left oblique tightness) on the injured list on Tuesday. 2B Gleybar Torres (left oblique strain) could be activated as early as this weekend. Torres was placed on the injured list on March 31 after going 3-for-7 in the Tigers’ first two games of the season.
The Twins (4-9) open a six-game homestand after losing three of four games in Kansas City. Two of the three losses were by one run and the other was by two runs. ... The Twins are 2-7 in day games this season after the 3-2 loss to the Royals on Thursday. They are 2-2 in night games. ... The Twins were 7-6 against the Tigers last season, going 3-3 at Target Field. The A.L. Central rivals didn’t meet after July 28. ... Festa was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts for the Triple-A Saints. Festa spent the final three months of last season with the Twins. He was 2-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 14 appearances for the Twins. He struck out 77 in 64⅓ innings. ... 3B Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain) isn’t expected to be activated until next month. ... IF Brooks Lee (lower back tightness) is on an rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints and could be activated in the next week. ... RHP Brock Stewart (left hamstring strain) is expected to be sidelined until May.