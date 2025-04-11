Twins-Tigers series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

The Tigers (7-5) have won seven of their past nine games after opening the season with three consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers were idle on Thursday after losing to the New York Yankees, 4-3, in Detroit on Wednesday. The loss ended a five-game winning streak. The Tigers won the first two games of the series from the Yankees, 6-2, and 5-0. The Tigers have won three series in a row for the first time since 1997. ... The Tigers are 3-0 against A.L. Central teams after sweeping the Chicago White Sox April 4-6 in Detroit. ... Jobe will be facing the Twins for the first time in his major-league start. Jobe, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2021 June Amateur Draft. He has allowed five earned runs in nine innings in his first two starts this season. He was ranked No. 7 on ESPN’s preseason top-100 prospect rankings. ... The Tigers placed former Twins OF Manuel Margot (left knee inflammation) and C Jake Rogers (left oblique tightness) on the injured list on Tuesday. 2B Gleybar Torres (left oblique strain) could be activated as early as this weekend. Torres was placed on the injured list on March 31 after going 3-for-7 in the Tigers’ first two games of the season.