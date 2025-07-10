Despite summer travel slump, Delta stock soars as profits beat expectations

Domestic air travel is down this year. But executives at Delta Air Lines, the top passenger carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, are betting the slump is only a phase.
The Atlanta-based airline reported consensus-beating profits Thursday as demand remained strong for its premium and loyalty products, which made up for a dip in seats sold in the main cabin. Like its peers, Delta has tempered some ambitions for the year as larger economic forces have created headwinds.
Delta’s stock price soared 12% by mid-morning on upbeat earnings news.
The carrier, which is the first major U.S. airline to report its earnings for the start to summer travel, offers a broader look at the state of an industry whose fortune is tied to travel budgets at a time when consumers are watching their wallets. Thursday’s results come after a turbulent start for the industry this year.
Over the past few months, low consumer confidence and high volatility in the stock market caused concern about the effects on the flying habits of vacationers and business travelers. But executives think Delta’s typical target customer, who comes from a household making at least $100,000 per year, is feeling less pain than the more budget-conscious traveler.
Markets have largely bounced back from big shocks this year. And while Federal Reserve data shows the U.S. economy shrank in the first quarter, Delta executives are optimistic about signs the economy this year staying net positive.
“There seems to be growing optimism. But clearly, we still have a long ways to go,” CEO Ed Bastian said during a call with stock analysts Thursday morning.
The company’s earnings results beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings per share arrived at $2.10, 7 cents above the consensus. Reported profit for the quarter landed at $1.8 billion. Total revenue was $16.6 billion, beating the consensus of $16.2 billion.