Despite summer travel slump, Delta stock soars as profits beat expectations

The top carrier for Minneapolis-St. Paul is the first major U.S. airline to report its earnings, offering a wider look at the state of the industry.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 4:28PM
A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Nov. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/The Associated Press)

Domestic air travel is down this year. But executives at Delta Air Lines, the top passenger carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, are betting the slump is only a phase.

The Atlanta-based airline reported consensus-beating profits Thursday as demand remained strong for its premium and loyalty products, which made up for a dip in seats sold in the main cabin. Like its peers, Delta has tempered some ambitions for the year as larger economic forces have created headwinds.

Delta’s stock price soared 12% by mid-morning on upbeat earnings news.

The carrier, which is the first major U.S. airline to report its earnings for the start to summer travel, offers a broader look at the state of an industry whose fortune is tied to travel budgets at a time when consumers are watching their wallets. Thursday’s results come after a turbulent start for the industry this year.

Over the past few months, low consumer confidence and high volatility in the stock market caused concern about the effects on the flying habits of vacationers and business travelers. But executives think Delta’s typical target customer, who comes from a household making at least $100,000 per year, is feeling less pain than the more budget-conscious traveler.

Markets have largely bounced back from big shocks this year. And while Federal Reserve data shows the U.S. economy shrank in the first quarter, Delta executives are optimistic about signs the economy this year staying net positive.

“There seems to be growing optimism. But clearly, we still have a long ways to go,” CEO Ed Bastian said during a call with stock analysts Thursday morning.

The company’s earnings results beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings per share arrived at $2.10, 7 cents above the consensus. Reported profit for the quarter landed at $1.8 billion. Total revenue was $16.6 billion, beating the consensus of $16.2 billion.

In January, Delta had predicted a hot streak for travel would deliver record profits and continue to lift an industry walloped by the COVID-19 pandemic only a few years ago. Then, in April, hefty tariff threats and broad uncertainty about the U.S. economy’s trajectory led Delta executives to toss out financial projections for the full year.

On Thursday, the airline restored its full-year guidance, bringing with it a more measured outlook. Delta now expects to close out the year with $6.25 earnings per share at best, after forecasting upward of $7.35 per share in January.

Wins Delta highlighted for the quarter included sustained international travel demand, which the airline has invested in, including more nonstops from MSP. Credit card spending and the company’s earnings from its American Express partnership were also bright spots. On expenses, Delta also also benefited from cheaper oil, as fuel costs were down 11% compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

Delta and other major airlines have cut back on capacity to meet some of the lessened demand. Revenue measured against the number of available seats and miles flown, a key efficiency metric, dipped 3%.

Main cabin sales were down 5% compared to the same timeframe last year. Premium ticket options and loyalty travel awards all helped lift the company’s profit, aligning with Delta’s brand and commitment to investing in customers seeking a greater experience versus no-frills fliers.

As executives eye better margins on the second half of summer, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said revenue should breaking even with 2024 at worst or be up 4% on the high end.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

