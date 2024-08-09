Despite Gov. Walz’s ascent to presidential ticket, Republicans still optimistic they can win Minnesota

Despite Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the Democratic presidential ticket, Republican officials at a campaign event in Chaska on Thursday continued to express confidence they could turn the state red come November.
“I am so optimistic, I am so bullish,” Michael Whatley, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), told a crowd of up to 200 people at the party’s Carver County office.
Whatley was joined by RNC co-chair Lara Trump and other local and national GOP officials for the party’s Protect the Vote Tour, which organizes supporters of former President Donald Trump while also recruiting and training poll workers.
Speakers at the event, which also included former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and local conservative commentator AK Kamara, all said they believed Minnesota was up for grabs and would ultimately vote for its first Republican presidential candidate since Richard Nixon in 1972.
“This event, it marks that Minnesota is in play,” Kamara said.
Republicans have increased their attention to Minnesota ever since President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance in June.