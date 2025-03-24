Denker: Innocuous white supremacists and Midwestern small towns

It was nearly five years ago that I first read about the small-town Minnesota Lutheran church building that was purchased by a white supremacist group. I remember reading headlines about the story not only locally but also in national media. I was heartened to read about the strong response of small-town Minnesotans to disavow the white supremacists and to fight against the sale of the church to the group, but I was also saddened to see that the town eventually had to allow the sale to avoid facing a First Amendment challenge. Then, when I began researching right-wing radicalization among young white boys and men, I remembered the story of the Lutheran church building in Murdock, Minn. I realized that the former pastor of this church was an ELCA colleague of mine whom I’d met personally. I knew part of the journey to my new book would have to run through the southwestern Minnesota prairies that were also my family’s ancestral home.