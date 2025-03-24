Denker: Innocuous white supremacists and Midwestern small towns

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Dear readers,
I’ve so enjoyed getting to know many of you in the past few months as one of the Star Tribune’s contributing columnists. During this time, while writing columns and working as a Lutheran pastor here in Minnesota, I’ve also been deep in research for a new book about white men and boys, radicalization, violence, politics, religion — and ultimately hope for a healthier masculinity for the men and boys in my own life.
When I first started researching this book, my own two sons were still little boys. Now the oldest is almost a teenager. I also didn’t know — when I first started writing this book — the ways in which the topics of my book would play out on a national political stage, following Donald Trump’s second election to the presidency, and the role played by many leading figures in what we sometimes call “the manosphere,” including the podcasters, YouTubers, pastors and politicians I write about in my book.
It was nearly five years ago that I first read about the small-town Minnesota Lutheran church building that was purchased by a white supremacist group. I remember reading headlines about the story not only locally but also in national media. I was heartened to read about the strong response of small-town Minnesotans to disavow the white supremacists and to fight against the sale of the church to the group, but I was also saddened to see that the town eventually had to allow the sale to avoid facing a First Amendment challenge. Then, when I began researching right-wing radicalization among young white boys and men, I remembered the story of the Lutheran church building in Murdock, Minn. I realized that the former pastor of this church was an ELCA colleague of mine whom I’d met personally. I knew part of the journey to my new book would have to run through the southwestern Minnesota prairies that were also my family’s ancestral home.
I’m grateful to have a chance to share with you below a small excerpt from the work and research I’ve been doing in this area, just as “Disciples of White Jesus” is about to be released into the world. I wanted to share especially with you a portion of the book that’s focused on Minnesota, and the particular ways that race, religion and gender function here in this state that we all love so much. I hope you enjoy reading, and please do share with me your thoughts about future ways this topic area touches you — in all corners of our state. Now, here’s the excerpt:
