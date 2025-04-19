Denker: A cynical country faces resurrection

This is, of course, the nature of miracles — of wonder — those times when life becomes tangible and freighted with meaning because it is also tinged with danger and death. Here we were on this glorious day in the ocean, having achieved the feat of seeing whales, and at the same time we had to come to terms with the fact that they were constantly in peril, in danger, and had been so for centuries mostly because of humans and our insatiable greed and cynicism about the dignity and fragility of life itself.