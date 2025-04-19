Denker: A cynical country faces resurrection

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Cynics don’t go whale watching. Or at least, I assume they don’t because it’s not the kind of activity you go into with a bitter and unbelieving heart. Or maybe, you do. Maybe you got roped into it, a Midwesterner on spring break in Southern California, piling into a rickety, raft-like boat on a cold and windy day, holding tightly to its edge while you and your kids bounce up and down.
The truth is that the most miraculous parts of whale watching are not easily verifiable. You learn quickly that taking photos in that briefest instant — when the magnificent beast breaches its body above the waves, turning sideways and glittering for just an instant in the shining sun — is not only impossible but a silly distraction.
The problem with whale watching today is that it’s not very Instagrammable. You try to brag about your experience to people, and then you show them a fuzzy photo of bluish-gray water with something shiny hovering in its midst. It’s uncertain, unclear. Captions and hashtags can’t save a bad photo, can’t rescue a complicated story.
“You had to be there.”
But did it really happen at all if we can’t post filtered photos of it on social media?
I guess I know it did happen because I was that Midwestern cynic who went whale watching earlier this month, barely holding down my free hotel continental breakfast as we bobbed up and down — up and down — on a windy day in the harbor, my stomach contents sloshing from side to side.