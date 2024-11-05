Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will face Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi on Tuesday in Minnesota’s reliably blue Fifth Congressional District.
DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar seeks re-election Tuesday in Minnesota’s safely blue Fifth District
Omar, seeking a fourth term, faces Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi in the urban district.
The nationally known congresswoman is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House. Omar is a former state legislator and the first Somali American elected to Congress.
Al-Aqidi was born in Iraq and came to the U.S. with her family in 1993. She’s a former journalist who once worked as a media adviser for the U.S. Department of Defense.
Omar is expected to easily win re-election in the Fifth District, which includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs. She defeated her last Republican challenger by about 50 percentage points two years ago, winning roughly 74% of the vote.
Omar’s toughest fights typically come from within her own party. She defeated DFL primary challenger Don Samuels by about 2 percentage points in 2022. She faced Samuels again earlier this year and beat him by a more resounding 13-point margin, cementing her hold on the district.
