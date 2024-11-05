Elections

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar seeks re-election Tuesday in Minnesota’s safely blue Fifth District

Omar, seeking a fourth term, faces Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi in the urban district.

By Janet Moore and

Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2024 at 11:00AM
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, left, is running for re-election in the Fifth Congressional District, challenged by Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar will face Republican Dalia Al-Aqidi on Tuesday in Minnesota’s reliably blue Fifth Congressional District.

The nationally known congresswoman is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House. Omar is a former state legislator and the first Somali American elected to Congress.

Al-Aqidi was born in Iraq and came to the U.S. with her family in 1993. She’s a former journalist who once worked as a media adviser for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Omar is expected to easily win re-election in the Fifth District, which includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs. She defeated her last Republican challenger by about 50 percentage points two years ago, winning roughly 74% of the vote.

Omar’s toughest fights typically come from within her own party. She defeated DFL primary challenger Don Samuels by about 2 percentage points in 2022. She faced Samuels again earlier this year and beat him by a more resounding 13-point margin, cementing her hold on the district.

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

See More

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See More

