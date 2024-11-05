Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Minnesota’s longest-serving member of Congress, is seeking her 13th term representing the eastern Twin Cities metro.
Democrat Betty McCollum seeks 13th term in Fourth District, faces GOP’s May Lor Xiong
Betty McCollum, Minnesota’s longest-serving member of Congress, has won the DFL stronghold with more than 60% of the vote in the last three elections.
The race on Tuesday’s ballot is a rematch between McCollum and Republican candidate May Lor Xiong. The Fourth Congressional District covers Ramsey and much of Washington County.
McCollum is the lead Democrat on the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. Her campaign emphasizes the environment; gun safety measures, including a ban on assault weapons and required background checks for gun purchases; strengthening the Affordable Care Act; and protecting reproductive rights, among other progressive policies.
Xiong was born in a refugee camp and moved to the United States at age 8. Her background includes work as a St. Paul public school teacher. Her campaign focuses on issues including securing the southern border, inflation and education.
The race has not been on political forecasters’ lists as one to watch. In the previous three elections, McCollum has won more than 60% of the vote. While the district has changed shape over time with redistricting, it’s long centered around DFL stronghold St. Paul and has not been represented by a Republican since the 1940s.
It’s been an election season without precedent. Now Election Day is here. And soon the counting begins.