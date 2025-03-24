Delete your DNA from 23andMe right now

If you’re one of the 15 million people who shared your DNA with 23andMe, it’s time to delete your data.
The genetic information company, best known for its saliva test kits, announced Sunday it is headed to bankruptcy court to sell its assets. And 23andMe’s financial distress prompted California Attorney General Rob Bonta to issue an unusual privacy “consumer alert” about it Friday.
“I remind Californians to consider invoking their rights and directing 23andMe to delete their data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company,” he said in a statement.
The company said there will be “no changes” to the way it protects consumer data while in bankruptcy court. But unless you take action, there is a risk your genetic information could end up in someone else’s hands - and used in ways you had never considered. It took me just a minute to delete my data on the 23andMe website, and I’ve got instructions on how to do it below.
It’s a privacy nightmare, but also an example of how state privacy laws pioneered in California can help protect Americans - at least the proactive ones.
Founded in 2006, 23andMe was a pioneer in the quest to unlock knowledge from the human genome. It offers customers information about their family tree and hereditary characteristics, while researching new kinds of treatments.
But in recent years, 23andMe has been slammed by simultaneous business and security challenges. It went public in 2021 but burned through its cash and watched its value drop from about $6 billion to around $50 million now.
In 2023, it had a data breach that affected some 7 million customers. Hackers used customers’ old passwords to gain access to information that in some cases included family trees, birth years and geographic locations.