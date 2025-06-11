The eight teams that reach the finals of the four Minnesota high school baseball classifications will be allowed to play for their championships on Saturday at Target Field. All will be thrilled to compete in those surroundings, perhaps dream of conquering that right-field porch as does former Minnesota high schooler Matt Wallner on occasion.
As for pristine playing conditions, those also will be impressive to the young athletes — although perhaps not a dramatic upgrade for the Delano Tigers were they to make a run to the Class 3A title game.
It was midafternoon Tuesday, and the No. 4-seeded Tigers were about to start arriving for a final practice. They will meet No. 5 Grand Rapids (a state tourney regular) late Wednesday afternoon at Jordan’s Mini Met, another gem of a ballyard that’s hard to beat.
This one, though: Delano Municipal, manicured by Joe Schleper and frequently improved through his imagination, well I had to ask this of Toby Hanson, 29, and in Season 1 as the Tigers’ coach:
“Do these young ballplayers of yours appreciate what they have for a home field?”
Hanson said: “Yes, I think they do.”
There were others devoted to this ballpark before Schleper, none more so than Dick Traen, the late titan of Delano baseball. The ivy that Traen planted on the outfield fences many decades ago was in such fine bloom Tuesday that the Cubs groundskeepers at Wrigley Field might have been envious.
Delano hosts a wood-bat prep tournament late in the season that’s named for Traen. The Tigers defeated Orono 10-4 to win that four-team affair. That made Delano 2-0 for the season vs. Orono, which has become the Tigers’ major rival in many sports.