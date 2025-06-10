Mounds View coach Nik Anderson saw Andrew Gette throw for the first time when he was a freshman. Anderson knew right away he had something special coming down the Mustangs’ pipeline.
“I was thinking this kid has a feel for the baseball that you can’t teach,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t because he was a thrower that had simply matured earlier than everyone else, but rather, he was already a pitcher.”
Gette went unbeaten on the mound in the Suburban East Conference — the state’s best league — and is the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 2025 All-Minnesota Player of the Year in baseball.
“He has done nothing short of exceed all hopes we had for him in his development,” Anderson said. “That can be attributed to a continued hunger to get better regardless [of] how much success he’s had prior.”
A 6-foot-5, 215-pound righthander, Gette went 6-2 with a 0.97 ERA this season. He struck out 65 in 43 ⅓ innings.
“I’m a fierce competitor,” said Gette, who throws a four-seam fastball that tops out at 92 miles per hour, a slider, an ever-developing cutter and a changeup. “There is nothing I like more than winning.”
He led the Mustangs (17-7) to the Suburban East Conference championship with a 15-3 league record and beat the four teams that finished right behind Mounds View. The conference has produced the past three Class 4A state champions — East Ridge, who won the past two seasons, and Stillwater — and Gette beat both.
“Pitching in the Suburban East is a confidence booster,” Gette said. “It’s a super competitive conference. All of the teams are extremely good. You have to always be at your best.”