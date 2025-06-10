High Schools

Meet Andrew Gette, Mounds View pitcher and the All-Minnesota Player of the Year

June 10, 2025
Andrew Gette went unbeaten on the mound in the Suburban East Conference — the state’s best league — and finished 6-2 overall with a 0.97 ERA this season. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Andrew Gette’s skills were evident when he showed up as a ninth-grader. They were even more so this season, when he went undefeated in the difficult Suburban East Conference.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Mounds View coach Nik Anderson saw Andrew Gette throw for the first time when he was a freshman. Anderson knew right away he had something special coming down the Mustangs’ pipeline.

“I was thinking this kid has a feel for the baseball that you can’t teach,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t because he was a thrower that had simply matured earlier than everyone else, but rather, he was already a pitcher.”

Gette went unbeaten on the mound in the Suburban East Conference — the state’s best league — and is the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 2025 All-Minnesota Player of the Year in baseball.

“He has done nothing short of exceed all hopes we had for him in his development,” Anderson said. “That can be attributed to a continued hunger to get better regardless [of] how much success he’s had prior.”

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound righthander, Gette went 6-2 with a 0.97 ERA this season. He struck out 65 in 43 ⅓ innings.

“I’m a fierce competitor,” said Gette, who throws a four-seam fastball that tops out at 92 miles per hour, a slider, an ever-developing cutter and a changeup. “There is nothing I like more than winning.”

He led the Mustangs (17-7) to the Suburban East Conference championship with a 15-3 league record and beat the four teams that finished right behind Mounds View. The conference has produced the past three Class 4A state champions — East Ridge, who won the past two seasons, and Stillwater — and Gette beat both.

“Pitching in the Suburban East is a confidence booster,” Gette said. “It’s a super competitive conference. All of the teams are extremely good. You have to always be at your best.”

Baseball is all about overcoming failure properly. Gette was the losing pitcher in the state championship game in 2024, giving up two runs in an inning of relief in a 3-2 loss to East Ridge.

“That was the toughest day of my career,” Gette said. “That’s a situation you dream about being in. Mentally it was challenging. It’s not easy to accept failure. If I have a bad day, I have to focus on what I could do better. I have learned from it.”

It takes an opposing pitcher’s best to hand Gette his first loss of the season. The Mustangs were upset by Osseo 1-0 in the opening round of the Section 5 tournament this year. Gette allowed an unearned run while Osseo pitcher Jack McHugo was throwing a no-hitter.

“It’s still definitely hard to be upset when you’re the No. 1 seed,” Gette said. “You have to tip your hat to him for having the game of his life.”

Gette, headed to Miami for college, wasn’t satisfied just pitching. He worked hard on becoming more athletic and started also playing second base. He batted .313 with an OBP of .415 and was flawless defensively.

“One of the more impressive things we’ve seen out of Andrew is his commitment to continuing his growth as a position player and a hitter,” Anderson said. “We know Andrew’s primary position is on the mound, and that was where he got his first opportunities as a ninth-grader, but he hasn’t let that stop him from continuing to work on the other facets of his game.

“It became clear to us very quickly that he would be one of those rare ninth-grade contributors that becomes a cornerstone to our baseball program for all four years.”

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

