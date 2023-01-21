The most predictable sack in Vikings history — coach Kevin O'Connell whacking defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday — came four days after a one-and-done home playoff upset and two days before the NFL kicks off four divisional games featuring five of the top seven scoring defenses and some of the league's hottest head coaching candidates from that side of the ball.

"We weren't good enough," O'Connell said Wednesday while tiptoeing past the guillotine everyone knew he would soon drop on Donatell's one-year Vikings stint.

No, Kevin, you weren't good enough. Otherwise, your squad wouldn't be the only one of six playoff teams seeded 1-3 to be sitting home this weekend. And you wouldn't be looking for a defensive coordinator to overhaul a sitting-duck scheme that couldn't create pressure, was comically loose in coverage and contributed mightily to the 31st-ranked unit allowing 30 or more points six times and 400 or more yards 10 times.

The only concern now is whether the guy (O'Connell) who whiffed so badly on that hire learned enough to pick the right guy this time around. A look at the teams still playing shows the urgency to find a defensive leader to not only establish a fresh, malleable scheme but also know which of the many new players he'll need to make it all work fast and furiously rather than a step slow.

The divisional round games — featuring eight quarterbacks all under the age of 30 with 29-year-old Dak Prescott being the old guy — begin Saturday afternoon with the AFC's No. 4 Jaguars (10-8) at the No. 1 Chiefs (14-3). The No. 6 Giants, 10-7-1 after bouncing the Vikings 31-24, play at the No. 1 Eagles (14-3) at Saturday night. Sunday, the AFC's No. 3 Bengals (13-4) play at the No. 2 Bills (14-3), and the NFC's No. 5 Cowboys (13-5) play at the No. 2 49ers (14-4).

Let's rank the eight defenses and their coordinators:

8. Giants

First-year Giants coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, 59, runs a defense that ranks 25th in yards and 17th in scoring. It isn't great, but it sure outperformed Donatell's group Sunday.

While the Vikings were permitting less-than-elite QB Daniel Jones to become the first player in NFL playoff history with at least 300 yards passing (301), two touchdown passes (two) and 70 yards rushing (78), the Giants were slamming the door on unanimous first-team All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson caught one ball for 4 yards in the third quarter and wasn't even targeted in the fourth quarter.

7. Jaguars

Rookie NFL coordinator Mike Caldwell, 51, has a defense that's 24th in yards but 12th in scoring, up from 28th a year ago.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the star of last week's 27-point comeback against the Chargers. But Caldwell's defense held Justin Herbert and company to 140 yards and three points in the second half. As a result, Jacksonville became the first team since the 1991 Cowboys to go from the first pick in the draft to winning a playoff game the next season.

6. Bengals

The football world got to know under-the-radar coordinator Lou Anarumo, 56, during last year's Super Bowl run. Cincinnati ranks 16th in yards but tied for fifth in points. And no unit posted a more clear-cut game-changing play last week than the 14-point swing Sam Hubbard created with his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Ravens.

5. Chiefs

With Patrick Mahomes on his side, Kansas City's Steve Spagnuolo, 63, has a bigger margin of error to work with than most defensive coordinators. Staying in the top half of the league in yards (11th) and points (16th) is good enough to keep the AFC title running through Kansas City.

In winning their past five games, the Chiefs allowed only 19.8 points per game and went 2-0 when losing the turnover battle.

4. Cowboys

Youth, speed, talent and scheme have resurrected Dan Quinn's career. Three years ago, he was the failed Falcons coach who couldn't come back from blowing a 28-3 lead against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Now, he's a red-hot coordinator interviewing with the Colts and Broncos.

First, he will do battle with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in the game of the week. Quinn's defense has led the league in takeaways in each of his two seasons in Dallas and is tied for fifth in points allowed this year. Second-year do-everything defender Micah Parsons is peaking after helping usher Tom Brady out of the playoffs and possibly into permanent retirement with eight pressures in last week's rout.

3. Bills

Leslie Frazier, 63, has been an ideal cohort as DC under Sean McDermott since 2017. Buffalo has the second-ranked scoring defense but still needs to prove it can sustain excellence when facing great quarterbacks in the playoffs.

Eight Bills had two or more pressures against the Dolphins last week. This week, they face Joe Burrow and an offense missing tackles Jonah Williams and La'el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa.

2. Eagles

Jonathan Gannon, 40, was Mike Zimmer's assistant defensive backs coach in Minnesota from 2014-17. It's only a matter of time before he gets his first head coaching shot. He's interviewed with the Texans.

Gannon's second-ranked defense (seventh in scoring) is rested, getting healthier and by far the overall biggest menace to opposing quarterbacks. The Eagles had a league-leading 70 sacks, tied for third-most ever in the regular season.

Just be careful plunking down too much money on Philly to win it all. In the last four years, No. 1 seeds are 7-8 with no Super Bowl wins.

1. 49ers

DeMeco Ryans, 38, appears to be the hottest assistant in the league after only two seasons as 49ers defensive coordinator. He's had a busy week with interest from Denver, Arizona, Indianapolis and Houston, the team that drafted the former linebacker in the second round in 2006.

Ryans has the league's top-ranked defense in yards and points. His defense was uncharacteristically sloppy in the win over Seattle last week but should be focused and fresher with two more days of rest than the visiting Cowboys.