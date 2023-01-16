The Vikings' run to a 13-4 record, and their first home playoff game in five years, was fueled by a NFL-record 11 one-score wins.

Their first one-score loss of the season was the one that ended their season.

The Giants beat the Vikings 31-24, leaning on Daniel Jones' legs early in the game and his arm on the decisive touchdown drive. After the Vikings rallied from 10 down to tie the game, Jones completed seven passes on the Giants' 12-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' final chance to tie the game ended in disquieting fashion: Kirk Cousins hit Dalvin Cook for 2 yards under pressure on second down, K.J. Osborn couldn't come down with a third-down throw, and Cousins threw short of the sticks for T.J. Hockenson on fourth down and 8, with Xavier McKinney tackling Hockenson to end the season.

Jones completed 24 of his 35 passes for 301 yards and two scores, running for another 78 on 17 carries. The Giants went 7-for-13 on third downs, and outgained the Vikings 431-332 for the game.

Cousins was 31 of 39 for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 47 yards, but wasn't targeted in the fourth quarter as the Giants committed to taking him away.

A pent-up crowd, which had waited five years for a home playoff game, stewed for another 10 minutes as the NFL delayed kickoff so the Bills-Dolphins game could finish. When given the OK to start their pregame production, the Vikings pulled out all the stops.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle was the first person out of the Vikings' tunnel, microphone in hand. The Vikings had right tackle Brian O'Neill, out for the season because of a partially torn Achilles, blow the Gjallarhorn with his right foot in a walking boot. And a clinical opening march, capped by a Cousins quarterback sneak for a touchdown, further whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

When the Giants came out for their first drive, the U.S. Bank Stadium video board displayed Giants guard Nick Gates' quote from this week about how Midwestern people were too nice to be loud alongside a noise meter that touched 123 decibels.

Jones made sure the noise would not reach those levels again.

After a holding penalty wiped out a Barkley run on the first play, Jones led the Giants 85 yards in the next five plays, scrambling for 22 of those yards and finding Richie James and Darius Slayton for completions over the middle. The Giants tied the game on a pitch to Barkley that the running back took 28 yards for a touchdown.

On a third-and-1 on their next drive, Cousins handed to Jefferson coming across the formation, and Jefferson threw back to Cousins, who had no room to run. The trick play went for a 2-yard loss, the Vikings had to punt and the Giants took the lead four plays later.

They stretched their lead to 17-7 with a 20-play, 85-yard drive that took 10:52 off the clock. Jones carried seven times on the drive, tormenting a Vikings defense that crashed his handoffs and left space open on the backside for him to keep the ball on zone read plays.

The Giants had a chance to get the ball back again, and possibly add to their lead, in the second quarter, after Garrett Bradbury was called for holding on a second-and-9 from the Vikings' 26. But Giants coach Brian Daboll declined the penalty, preferring to send the Vikings to third down, and Cousins worked through his progressions before hitting Hockenson for 26 yards. Another connection to Hockenson went for 28, and Cousins found K.J. Osborn over the middle of the field for a score that made it 17-14 Giants before halftime.

New York needed only five plays to stretch its lead back to 10 after halftime; Jones hit Barkley for a 24-yard catch-and-run, and Hodgins took a short pass 32 yards. The quarterback hit tight end Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown when Harrison Smith, blitzing off the left edge of the line, tackled Barkley while falling for Jones' fake.

The Vikings got a break on their next drive, when officials ruled safety Julian Love hadn't corralled a Cousins pass that went off Jefferson's hands, overturning an interception. Cousins hit Hockenson and Thielen for big gains, and found Irv Smith Jr. in the back of the end zone for a touchdown that pulled the Vikings within three.

A third-down stop — on one of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's few blitzes of the day — gave the Vikings the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Cousins hit Cook for 6 yards on a third-and-2, and completed an 18-yarder to Hockenson down the sideline on a fourth-and-2.

It appeared Cousins had hit Hockenson for a first down on third-and-9, but officials ruled Hockenson a yard short of a first down. Officials whistled the Vikings' fourth-down play dead, calling a false start on left tackle Christian Darrisaw before Cousins' successful sneak, and the Vikings had to settle for a game-tying field goal instead of driving for a go-ahead touchdown.