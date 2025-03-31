News & Politics

Decades-long sentence for shooter who killed Minneapolis mom, injured toddler

The 21-year-old man from Savage, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges, and was handed a term topping 37 years for the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Minneapolis mother as she held her two-year-old son in a vehicle. He’ll be behind bars for more than 20 years of it.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 6:33PM

A Twin Cities man with a violent history has been sentenced for a shooting in Minneapolis that killed a mother and wounded the 2-year-old son she was holding in a vehicle as the child’s father stood nearby.

Ayale Abdullahi Ali, 21, of Savage, received a 37½-year term in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the death of Lilian M. Polacin Perez, 35, of Minneapolis, and the attempted killing of her three children and their father in May 2024.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Ali is expected to serve roughly 23¾ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

“This was a devastating act of violence that took Lilian from her family, injured her child, and traumatized others,” County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Monday. “No sentence can return or repair what was lost that day, but the nearly 40-year sentence holds Mr. Ali accountable and protects the community.”

Police were called to an alley on the 2900 block of 18th Avenue S. in Minneapolis on May 19. Polacin Perez was holding her son, and both were seriously injured, according to police and court records. Polacin Perez then drove about 1¼ miles to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. She was transferred to HCMC, where she died three days later.

Two other children were in the backseat of the car but not hit. No motive for the shooting was disclosed.

Polacin Perez’s brother-in-law, Jamie Chachipanta, told the Star Tribune after the shooting that the boy is named Suriel, and doctors told him the the child was “going to be OK.”

Surveillance video showed that when the father got out of the car, Ali approached from behind in another car. He got out of the passenger door and fired multiple shots. When the father came back to the car, he saw Polacin Perez and his son were shot and began screaming. Ali then shot at the father but missed.

Multiple witnesses put Ali at the scene as the shooter. Police gained access to his social media accounts and saw him in several photos posing with guns and also found a message where he discussed trading weapons with someone else 24 hours after the shooting. Police used cell phone location data to place Ali at the scene of the crime when the gunfire erupted.

Police then gave witnesses photo lineups that included pictures of Ali. Two witnesses identified him as the shooter.

“The death of a mother who was holding her child when both were shot is especially troubling and this senseless crime impacted the family, the community, the responding officers, and the investigators,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said soon after Ali was charged.

At the time he was charged, Ali was on probation in Scott County after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery in 2022. In that case, Ali and an accomplice pulled out a pistol and robbed three men of their cell phones at a bus stop in Savage in 2019. Ali was 15 at the time. He pleaded guilty, received no prison time and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

He had also been charged with home invasion and attempted murder in Iowa, though those cases were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault in Iowa in 2023.

Minnesota Star Tribune staff writer Jeff Day contributed to this report.

