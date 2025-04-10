Twins

David Festa expected to start for Twins on Friday against Tigers

Pablo López is sidelined because of a hamstring strain as the Twins play a long stretch with no days off.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 5:41PM
David Festa warms up during Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 20. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Twins, in the middle of a stretch where they’re scheduled to play 12 days in a row without an off day, appear they’re headed toward a temporary six-man rotation.

David Festa is expected to pitch in Friday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers. The Twins announced Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson were pushed back one day, and Festa was already scheduled to start at Class AAA St. Paul on Friday.

The Twins still need to fill Pablo López’s spot in the rotation once he is placed on the 15-day injured list with a grade 1 right hamstring strain, and Zebby Matthews appears lined up to pitch for the Twins on Monday. The Twins traditionally prefer to give their starters an extra day between starts during long stretches without off days.

Festa, 25, struggled in his first two big-league starts last year. After he returned from a brief demotion to the minor leagues, he compiled a 3.81 ERA over his final 54⅓ innings with 69 strikeouts and 22 walks. He’s made two starts at St. Paul this year, yielding 13 hits and five earned runs in 8⅓ innings (5.40 ERA) with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Matthews posted a 6.69 ERA in nine big-league starts last season, but he turned heads this spring with an additional uptick in velocity. In two outings for the Saints this season, he’s permitted five hits and two runs in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk while reaching 99 mph with his fastball.

López ‘overanalyzing’ injury

López prides himself on preparing his body for a full season’s workload, making all 32 starts in each of the last three seasons.

Was there anything he could have done differently to avoid his hamstring strain?

“I went through all numbers and data with our strength and conditioning department,” López said. “We do all kinds of tests the day after a start, like, how high we jump, how much force we’re creating. We use force plates that let us know which leg we are favoring. We went through all those numbers and I can’t find anything would indicate this. I think it’s one of those things, if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

López noted he stretches between innings, and he was well-hydrated when he pitched Tuesday.

“Obviously, a part of me is bummed out and a little disappointed that it happened because it makes me feel — this is just me overthinking and overanalyzing — that I didn’t do enough, but I’ve actually done plenty. It probably just happened.”

The Twins provide biomechanical reports to pitchers after each of their outings. They’re used to indicate any trends with their pitching mechanics throughout the season.

“It’s feedback, but it’s objective feedback,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It’s something that helps us sometimes. It’s not insignificant, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle.”

Lee progressing on rehab assignment

Brooks Lee, on a rehab assignment at Class AAA, played seven innings at second base Tuesday and seven innings at third base Wednesday as he builds up from a back spasm that sidelined him near the end of spring training.

Lee, who has two hits in seven at-bats for the Saints, hasn’t reached the point where he is cleared to return to the big leagues.

“He’s under the purview of the training staff right now,” Baldelli said. “Until I hear anything differently, I normally just let those guys lead the way. We talk about what the schedule’s going to look like, at-bats and innings and positions that he’s going to play and things like that. It has not moved past the medical part of it yet. He’s still right in the middle of it.”

Etc.

  • Byron Buxton, who was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day Thursday, is away from the team tending to a personal matter, Baldelli said.
