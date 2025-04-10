KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Twins, in the middle of a stretch where they’re scheduled to play 12 days in a row without an off day, appear they’re headed toward a temporary six-man rotation.
David Festa is expected to pitch in Friday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers. The Twins announced Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson were pushed back one day, and Festa was already scheduled to start at Class AAA St. Paul on Friday.
The Twins still need to fill Pablo López’s spot in the rotation once he is placed on the 15-day injured list with a grade 1 right hamstring strain, and Zebby Matthews appears lined up to pitch for the Twins on Monday. The Twins traditionally prefer to give their starters an extra day between starts during long stretches without off days.
Festa, 25, struggled in his first two big-league starts last year. After he returned from a brief demotion to the minor leagues, he compiled a 3.81 ERA over his final 54⅓ innings with 69 strikeouts and 22 walks. He’s made two starts at St. Paul this year, yielding 13 hits and five earned runs in 8⅓ innings (5.40 ERA) with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Matthews posted a 6.69 ERA in nine big-league starts last season, but he turned heads this spring with an additional uptick in velocity. In two outings for the Saints this season, he’s permitted five hits and two runs in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk while reaching 99 mph with his fastball.
López ‘overanalyzing’ injury
López prides himself on preparing his body for a full season’s workload, making all 32 starts in each of the last three seasons.
Was there anything he could have done differently to avoid his hamstring strain?