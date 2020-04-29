Pick, pick, pick, pick: Dave Winfield’s draft numbers
Jan. 30, 1973: Vikings take him with pick No. 429 in the 17th round of the NFL Draft.
April 24: Atlanta Hawks select him with the 79th pick in the fifth round of the NBA Draft.
April 25: Selected by the Utah Stars with the 58th pick in the sixth round of the ABA Draft.
June 7: San Diego Padres take with the 4th pick in the 1st round in the MLB Draft.
