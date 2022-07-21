The Lynx signed guard Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract Thursday.

She was eligible to be signed because starting forward Damiris Dantas is taking some time away from the team for personal reasons.

Allen played 32 games for the Indiana Fever last season, averaging 5.4 points and 3.0 assists. She was waived by the Fever in February.

She is a five-year WNBA veteran who played college basketball at Notre Dame. She has also played for Las Vegas and the New York Liberty, which took her in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Dantas, who missed the early part of this season while recovering from a foot injury sustained last season, has appeared in 15 games for the Lynx, all starts. She averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.