Dabney: Will tribes have an unfair advantage in Minnesota’s cannabis market?

Tribal compacts first landed on my radar several years ago when I served as director of medical cannabis for Red Lake Nation, building policies that guided the establishment of its medical cannabis production facility now known as NativeCare. As a person of Choctaw heritage myself, I’ve always felt a deep personal commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and their economic sovereignty.
In discussions with state lawmakers, I championed the inclusion of tribal compact language in Minnesota’s 2023 cannabis legalization bill, believing strongly in its potential to empower tribes. Yet as Minnesota inches closer to fully launching its recreational cannabis market, I find myself increasingly concerned. Our state’s approach to tribal compacts, while well-intentioned, is unlike any other in the nation.
Other states, like Washington, created balanced agreements after their cannabis markets were already well-established, ensuring fairness through strict compliance and equitable taxation. Minnesota, however, is integrating tribal compacts from the outset, granting tribal businesses significant competitive advantages such as early market entry, regulatory exemptions and potentially favorable tax rates.
Now, as entrepreneurs — especially social equity applicants — voice anxiety about fairness and competition, I feel caught between two crucial truths: Tribal sovereignty must be respected and empowered, yet it should never come at the expense of other historically marginalized groups’ fair shot at success.
Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is in the process of finalizing these tribal compacts. On the surface, the compacts seem progressive: They promise economic opportunities for 10 of Minnesota’s 11 federally recognized tribes, which are negotiating agreements that would allow them to launch dispensaries and large-scale cultivation facilities outside of tribal lands ahead of state-licensed businesses. Although Minnesota tribes already cultivate and sell cannabis independently on their reservations under tribal sovereignty, a state compact is required if tribes wish to participate in Minnesota’s broader cannabis marketplace beyond reservation boundaries.
OCM Interim Director Eric Taubel has downplayed concerns about market domination, saying that Minnesota’s cannabis market will have room for lots of players.