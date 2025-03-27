Dabney: Will tribes have an unfair advantage in Minnesota’s cannabis market?

But critics argue these compacts will create an uneven playing field, especially given the slow rollout of the state’s licensing system for everyone else. Tribes will be able to enter the market first and have already started securing prime retail locations. They will be able to establish customer loyalty and strong brand recognition as well as build substantial cultivation capacity while non-tribal businesses are still navigating the bureaucratic licensing maze. This first-mover advantage will make it considerably more challenging for state-licensed businesses to compete once they eventually enter the market.