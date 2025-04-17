Dabney: This 420 is going to be lit

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’ve hosted my fair share of 420 gatherings over the years.
Some were big backyard events with music and infused snacks; others were as simple as lighting a joint with friends on the porch and watching the sun go down.
No matter the setting, what I remember most is the feeling — the ease, the openness, the sense that for just one day, we could exist without judgment. That we could celebrate the plant that brought us together and the community it continues to grow.
As a cannabis scientist and owner of a local cannabis company, 420 holds special meaning for me not only as a cultural holiday, but as a moment to commemorate the intersection of cannabis science, advocacy and community.
This year, there is an extra level of excitement and optimism among Minnesota’s cannabis community about April 20, or 420 — sometimes also referred to as 4/20 or 4:20 — as the state is on the brink of launching its recreational cannabis market.
To be sure, there have been plenty of ups and downs during the regulatory process of setting up the legalized market. But this spring, the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) finally closed its first round of business license applications. And over 3,500 entrepreneurs across the state are now awaiting word on whether they can open for business. The first state-licensed pot businesses could be up and running in a matter of weeks.