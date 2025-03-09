Dabney: Is Minnesota’s cannabis market already in trouble?

On top of that, a controversial 70% THC cap on concentrates is raising alarms. Many high-quality extracts naturally exceed that threshold, meaning small craft producers are forced to either abandon a profitable product category or dilute their concentrates with additives. Meanwhile, medical licensees and tribal businesses — many of which have ties to out-of-state operators — are exempt from the rule. Concentrates — such as vape cartridges, shatter and wax — are extracted forms of cannabis that naturally contain much higher THC levels, often between 80 and 90% in other legal states.