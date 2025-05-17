Contributing Columnists

Dabney: Blazing new trails in cannabis research and education

The number of cannabis-related research studies, programs and classes at universities has come a long way since I was a graduate student.

Columnist Icon

By Clemon Dabney

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 17, 2025 at 10:29PM
A student in professor Nathan Eylands' lab at the University of Minnesota measures a cannabis plant to monitor vegetative growth. (Clemon Dabney)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

When I started studying cannabis at the University of Minnesota in 2017, there were no cannabis classes or clubs, and little institutional support for serious research on the plant. But there was professor George Weiblen, a research pioneer who believed cannabis deserved the same scientific rigor as any other agricultural crop despite the barriers imposed by federal prohibition.

At the time, Weiblen’s lab was one of only two university-based programs in the U.S. (the other being at the University of Mississippi) with a license from the Drug Enforcement Administration to study the cannabis plant.

Long before federal funding loosened, and long before the legalization momentum we see today, Weiblen was quietly leading groundbreaking research, studying the biology, evolution and molecular blueprint of cannabis. “In those days we were ignored or ridiculed because nobody in the scientific establishment wanted to take on the risk of being associated with cannabis research,” he said.

His work — and the ingenuity it took to fund it without federal support — created a small but important space for true cannabis science to take root. It was in that space that I became the University of Minnesota’s first Ph.D. student focused specifically on cannabis molecular genetics and genomics.

Together, we worked on the CS10 genome, now recognized globally as a foundational reference for cannabis research. Up until then, genetic studies of cannabis had been plagued by unreliable data. Today, scientists use CS10 to map traits like cannabinoid production and disease resistance with precision. Working alongside Weiblen felt like pioneering uncharted territory, knowing that our work would help scientists around the world.

None of it came easy. With federal funding off-limits, we relied on state initiatives, private partnerships and creativity to move our work forward. Cannabis research, like much scientific progress, has often grown from the margins, fueled by persistence and a belief that knowledge is worth chasing even when the system says otherwise. There wasn’t a road map for what we were doing. We were building it as we went. In many ways, that is how cannabis science has always advanced: through grassroots efforts, passionate researchers and a stubborn belief that the plant deserved serious, unbiased study.

As the years passed, I watched the U’s offerings for those interested in learning more about cannabis slowly transform. Today, students can enroll in the Science of Cannabis (AGRO 2402), a class dedicated to the botany, cultivation and societal impact of this remarkable plant.

Students can also now join the Science of Cannabis Club, which hosts hands-on workshops, teaches techniques like cloning and provides other ways for students to explore the plant’s scientific and cultural dimensions together. It’s a far cry from when cannabis education was something you had to pursue quietly, and often alone.

Cannabis research at the university has also continued to thrive, led by pioneers like Weiblen, along with researchers Thomas Michaels and Nathan Eylands in the Department of Horticultural Science. What began as a solitary effort has evolved into a robust, multidisciplinary ecosystem — one that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. Today, each of these researchers brings a unique area of expertise, collectively advancing a shared vision for serious, science-driven cannabis inquiry.

​Michaels is at the forefront of innovative hemp research aimed at developing new cultivated varieties tailored for Minnesota’s unique climate. His work focuses on breeding hemp strains optimized for grain and fiber production, utilizing the genetic diversity found in Minnesota’s now-wild hemp populations — remnants of early 20th-century cultivation that have adapted to the region’s harsh winters and hot summers over the past 80 years.

In collaboration with Weiblen, Michaels is leading a project that aims to provide farmers with reliable, locally adapted hemp that meets federal regulations for industrial hemp, which is used in a wide range of products such as textiles, animal feed, building materials, car parts and bioplastics, thereby expanding economic opportunities within the state.

Meanwhile, Eylands is helping lead cutting-edge cannabis research through his expertise in controlled environment agriculture. His work focuses on optimizing how cannabis is cultivated indoors — whether in greenhouses, vertical farms or custom-built grow facilities — by carefully managing conditions like light, temperature, humidity and nutrient delivery.

I recently had the opportunity to shadow Eylands’ lab group and was deeply intrigued with what I observed. In a field where many traditional agricultural practices don’t translate directly, Eylands is applying scientific rigor to better understand how environmental factors influence cannabis plant growth, cannabinoid expression and overall yield. By experimenting with lighting strategies — including different spectrums and intensities — he is uncovering ways to boost plant performance and consistency while reducing energy consumption, one of the biggest challenges for indoor cannabis cultivation.

In addition, the U’s School of Public Health now has a Cannabis Research Center to lead Minnesota-centered studies on the health impacts of cannabis, equity in the industry and evidence-based policy.

Since the legalization of adult-use cannabis in Minnesota, other colleges and universities across the state have also rapidly expanded cannabis-focused offerings. Institutions like Minnesota State Community and Technical College, St. Cloud State University and St. Paul College now offer specialized certificate programs in cultivation, retail, compliance, health care and product development. Additionally, the Minnesota Cannabis College — a nonprofit organization through which I lead classes — supports inclusive access to cannabis education and entrepreneurship by hosting classes on home growing and hands-on seminars on topics such as cloning.

This evolution mirrors a national trend, with dozens of colleges and universities across the U.S. now offering cannabis-related programs, signaling the plant’s transition from being on the academic fringe to a field of serious inquiry with economic importance. Programs now span medicine, neuroscience, pharmacology, agriculture and public policy.

Amid these advancements, the University of Minnesota still stands out nationally for its cannabis and hemp education and research.

For me, this journey has always been personal. It’s about more than advancing science. It’s about building legitimacy where skepticism once ruled and opportunity where prohibition once stifled. It’s about making sure the next generation of cannabis scientists has a clearer path than I did, even if that meant cutting the first trails myself.

Looking back, I feel a deep sense of gratitude to have been part of the University of Minnesota’s cannabis science story from its earliest days. And looking ahead, I know the work has only just begun and the next trailblazers are already in the classroom.

about the writer

about the writer

Clemon Dabney

Contributing Columnist

Clemon Dabney is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on all things cannabis. He is a cannabis expert, scientist and entrepreneur.

See Moreicon

More from Contributing Columnists

See More

Contributing Columnists

Dabney: Blazing new trails in cannabis research and education

Staff headshot
Clemon Dabney
card image

The number of cannabis-related research studies, programs and classes at universities has come a long way since I was a graduate student.

Contributing Columnists

Brehm: Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is an embarrassment for Minnesota

Staff headshot
Andy Brehm
card image

Contributing Columnists

Denker: One simple thing you can offer people experiencing homelessness

Staff headshot
Angela Denker
card image