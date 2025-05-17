Dabney: Blazing new trails in cannabis research and education

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When I started studying cannabis at the University of Minnesota in 2017, there were no cannabis classes or clubs, and little institutional support for serious research on the plant. But there was professor George Weiblen, a research pioneer who believed cannabis deserved the same scientific rigor as any other agricultural crop despite the barriers imposed by federal prohibition.
At the time, Weiblen’s lab was one of only two university-based programs in the U.S. (the other being at the University of Mississippi) with a license from the Drug Enforcement Administration to study the cannabis plant.
Long before federal funding loosened, and long before the legalization momentum we see today, Weiblen was quietly leading groundbreaking research, studying the biology, evolution and molecular blueprint of cannabis. “In those days we were ignored or ridiculed because nobody in the scientific establishment wanted to take on the risk of being associated with cannabis research,” he said.
His work — and the ingenuity it took to fund it without federal support — created a small but important space for true cannabis science to take root. It was in that space that I became the University of Minnesota’s first Ph.D. student focused specifically on cannabis molecular genetics and genomics.
Together, we worked on the CS10 genome, now recognized globally as a foundational reference for cannabis research. Up until then, genetic studies of cannabis had been plagued by unreliable data. Today, scientists use CS10 to map traits like cannabinoid production and disease resistance with precision. Working alongside Weiblen felt like pioneering uncharted territory, knowing that our work would help scientists around the world.
None of it came easy. With federal funding off-limits, we relied on state initiatives, private partnerships and creativity to move our work forward. Cannabis research, like much scientific progress, has often grown from the margins, fueled by persistence and a belief that knowledge is worth chasing even when the system says otherwise. There wasn’t a road map for what we were doing. We were building it as we went. In many ways, that is how cannabis science has always advanced: through grassroots efforts, passionate researchers and a stubborn belief that the plant deserved serious, unbiased study.