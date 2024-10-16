Countries that have cashed in on their top-level domain names

Websites that end in .co aren't from a generic web domain for companies, like .com sites. The .co domain is assigned to Colombia, but the South American country allows anyone to sign up for its web addresses. Internet registrar GoDaddy says more than 2 million .co web domains have been claimed, including addresses claimed by Big Tech names like Amazon which uses it to redirect online shoppers to its .com home page. Google, meanwhile, informs visitors to g.co that the link is it's official shortcut.