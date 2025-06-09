Counterpoint: Why Alpha News hasn’t earned our respect

Alpha News’s credibility is further undermined by its personnel. One of its most prominent figures, Liz Collin, previously worked as a reporter at WCCO but left after public backlash over her failure to disclose her relationship with Bob Kroll, the former president of the Minneapolis police union. Kroll, whose leadership was defined by hostility toward police reform and protesters, was a named defendant in a lawsuit I filed along with several other residents, Armstrong v. City of Minneapolis, which resulted in a settlement and his ban from working in law enforcement in three Minnesota counties for a decade. These facts are not personal attacks — they are matters of public record and relevance.