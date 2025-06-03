Counterpoint: Taxing social media in Minnesota would hurt small businesses like mine — not Big Tech

State Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, recently defended the idea (“If Big Tech mined like the Iron Range, it would pay its fair share,” May 12) by comparing tech companies to mining operations on the Iron Range. The analogy is clever, but it doesn’t hold up. Meta and X won’t use their money to pay the Minnesota Department of Revenue. They’ll be forwarding my money. That’s not an unintended consequence — it’s how digital advertising works. The cost of online ads will go up, and those costs will get passed along to the small businesses and entrepreneurs trying to grow a following, build a store or plumbing business, and hire.