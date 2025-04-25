Counterpoint: Sale of Allete/Minnesota Power is in the public interest

The company will be regulated by Minnesota’s excellent regulators just as it is now, with transparency on costs and earnings, and just and reasonable rates. If Minnesota Power’s new owners want to make more money, they will have to help grow industries of the future on the Iron Range and in the Arrowhead. Over the past decades, electricity use in northern Minnesota has been flat, but new clean electricity will be the engine for a better future. The watchdogs in the state agencies will look at this deal with a steely eye, but a Minnesota electric utility in the north can help Minnesota do big things — and Minnesota Power with a new ownership group is that utility.